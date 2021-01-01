Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

