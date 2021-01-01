Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.46 Million

Analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $231.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $233.70 million. Insulet posted sales of $209.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $890.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.70 million to $892.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 143.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 14.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Shares of PODD traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.63. 350,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $269.42.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

