Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.10 Million

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $383.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.30 million. PTC posted sales of $356.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 234.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. 377,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,375. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

