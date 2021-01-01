Analysts Set Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) PT at $45.00

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCH shares. ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

