Analysts Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) PT at $13.50

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have commented on BANC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of BANC opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $739.03 million, a P/E ratio of -77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

