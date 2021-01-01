Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT at C$97.01

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.01.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$96.78. 1,037,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,776. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$95.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.22.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

