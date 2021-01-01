Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT at $64.00

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,559.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,258 shares of company stock worth $11,926,383. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diodes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 127,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,742. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.