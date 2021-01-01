Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT at €29.60

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.87 ($32.78).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOSS shares. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €27.29 ($32.11). The company had a trading volume of 125,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40).

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.