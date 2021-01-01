Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT at €29.60

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.87 ($32.78).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOSS shares. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €27.29 ($32.11). The company had a trading volume of 125,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.