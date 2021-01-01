Analysts Set Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Target Price at $3.38

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

III has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

