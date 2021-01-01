Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT at C$12.41

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.41.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$11.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.6088899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

