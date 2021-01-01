Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after buying an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,077,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,146,000 after buying an additional 164,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 295,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after buying an additional 763,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 525,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

