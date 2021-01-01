Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) PT at $40.15

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 158.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The AZEK by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $74,987,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

