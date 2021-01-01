Analyzing Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) & Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki -1.29% -2.47% -1.15% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Schroders’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $34.89 billion 0.25 $221.37 million $0.82 35.60 Schroders $3.24 billion 3.97 $632.96 million $2.53 18.01

Schroders has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aisin Seiki. Schroders is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aisin Seiki, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aisin Seiki and Schroders, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 1 1 0 0 1.50 Schroders 3 7 0 0 1.70

Risk and Volatility

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schroders beats Aisin Seiki on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

