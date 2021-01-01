Analyzing Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) & Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

16.2% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -16.04% 33.61% 10.63% Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Alderon Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million 1.52 -$91.02 million ($0.19) -4.49 Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Alderon Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Panther Mining and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 222.69%. Given Great Panther Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Alderon Iron Ore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.