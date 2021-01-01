Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £143,856 in Stock

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,424.50 ($31.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £33.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,345.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,004.54.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,006.43 ($26.21).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

