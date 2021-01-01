Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,322,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,910 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,710 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 267,330 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

