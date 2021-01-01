API3 (API3) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. API3 has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00006075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00562112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00160038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082733 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

