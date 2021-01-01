APIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97,121.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $97,121.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00130341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00561400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00161624 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00300247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00050023 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

