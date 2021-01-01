AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99,778 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

