AQR Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

