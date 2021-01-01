AQR Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTI opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a P/E ratio of 171.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

