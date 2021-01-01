AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Danske downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.