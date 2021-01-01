AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE:MC opened at $46.76 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.