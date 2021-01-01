AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.31 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OVID has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

