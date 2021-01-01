AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

