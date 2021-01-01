AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DMC Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DMC Global by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

DMC Global stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $638.98 million, a PE ratio of -110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. DMC Global’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

