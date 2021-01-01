Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

AQST stock remained flat at $$5.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,612. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

