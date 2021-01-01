Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $9,925,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

