Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,750 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

