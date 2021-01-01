Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.70 ($7.89).

AT1 stock opened at €6.12 ($7.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown SA has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

