Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Up 9.4%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 2,748,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 868,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.