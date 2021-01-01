Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $65.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $65,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after acquiring an additional 990,226 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

