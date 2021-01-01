Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 2.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 18,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 85,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$16.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.