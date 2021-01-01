Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPU. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,230 shares of company stock worth $349,665 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Group by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.