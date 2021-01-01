Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 737,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,441,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.77.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

