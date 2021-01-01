At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce sales of $494.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.60 million and the lowest is $481.20 million. At Home Group posted sales of $397.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in At Home Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 1,428,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,844. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

