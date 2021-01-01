ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.08

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and traded as low as $37.80. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

