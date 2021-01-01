Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.83. Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 132,547 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$86.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

