Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.11 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $41,594.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003257 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00563568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00159951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304419 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00082671 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

