Avalanche Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $286.48 million and approximately $63.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00012623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

