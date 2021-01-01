Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Purchases £5,698.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall acquired 2,175 shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £5,698.50 ($7,445.13).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 525.54. Avast Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc (AVST.L) Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

