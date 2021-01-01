Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Purchases £5,698.50 in Stock

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall acquired 2,175 shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £5,698.50 ($7,445.13).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 525.54. Avast Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

