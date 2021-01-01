Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.