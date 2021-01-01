Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 19,001 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

