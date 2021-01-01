Axis DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,031.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $523,864.79 and $66,031.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00041588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00306273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.45 or 0.01979632 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

