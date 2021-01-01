Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.24 million and approximately $60.31 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00556541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00166532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.