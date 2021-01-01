Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Trading Down 4.5%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) shares dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKRIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.