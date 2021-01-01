Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,134.00

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.76), with a volume of 172830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($14.29).

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,083.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,029.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43.

About Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

