Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 1.9%

Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) (CVE:BYN) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 214,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 552,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Banyan Gold Corp. (BYN.V) Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hyland Gold Project covering an area of approximately 18,620 hectares; and the Aurex-McQuesten Property totaling an area of approximately 156 square kilometers located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

