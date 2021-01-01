Barings BDC (BBDC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2020 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2020 – Barings BDC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/18/2020 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

11/4/2020 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

