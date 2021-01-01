Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 11.2% After Insider Selling

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares traded down 11.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. 559,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 555,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Specifically, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,328 shares of company stock valued at $640,239. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNED. ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $228.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

